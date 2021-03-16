1,568 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 172.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 39.8% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,347 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,066.49 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,039.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,761.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

