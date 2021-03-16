16,044 Shares in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of ARGO opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $54.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.78%.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.