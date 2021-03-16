$17.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post $17.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.48 billion and the highest is $18.60 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $74.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.14 billion to $80.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $75.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.84 billion to $81.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

