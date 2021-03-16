173,958 Shares in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 173,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOR opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

