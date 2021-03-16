$177.18 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce sales of $177.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $220.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $204.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $778.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $933.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $858.74 million, with estimates ranging from $658.00 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 106,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LPI opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

