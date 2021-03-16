18,054 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

SYY stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $81.56. 12,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,834. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,161.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

