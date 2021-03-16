$19.95 Million in Sales Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to post sales of $19.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.40 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $14.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $96.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.80 million to $106.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $114.12 million, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADMS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos bought 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $80,833.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 807,951 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 150,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.39. 522,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,291. The company has a market capitalization of $164.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

