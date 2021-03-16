-$2.50 EPS Expected for Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to post earnings per share of ($2.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($1.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orphazyme A/S.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORPH. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $12.42 on Friday. Orphazyme A/S has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

