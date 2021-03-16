$2.69 EPS Expected for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will report $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $2.81. Medifast reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MED. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after buying an additional 67,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,448,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 205.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 94,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MED traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,069. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $279.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.67 and its 200-day moving average is $198.57.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

