$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to announce sales of $2.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $11.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

EBAY traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,822,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,053. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

