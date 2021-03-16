200,000 Shares in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) Purchased by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOTNU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,234,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of Motion Acquisition stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,973. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.21.

About Motion Acquisition

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

