21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VNET. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.76.

VNET stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

