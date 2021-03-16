29,637 Shares in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Funko by 444.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.95 million, a PE ratio of -69.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

