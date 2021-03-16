2,978 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,425,000 after purchasing an additional 842,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,738 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro stock opened at $104.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average is $91.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

