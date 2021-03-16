$306.84 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to announce sales of $306.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.90 million and the highest is $345.30 million. SunPower reported sales of $454.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%.

SPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. 128,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,069,255. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 2.47.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,735.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,673,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at about $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SunPower by 23,074.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,620 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $18,782,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.