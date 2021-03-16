360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.51 EPS

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 360 DigiTech in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

