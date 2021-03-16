3,610 Shares in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after buying an additional 125,272 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 997,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 390,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 245,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $80.78.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $38,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,181. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

