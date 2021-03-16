$385.07 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post sales of $385.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $371.79 million and the highest is $397.30 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $337.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 291.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 30.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 77.9% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 199.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

