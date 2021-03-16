$387.52 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce sales of $387.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $375.20 million and the highest is $401.42 million. Atlas posted sales of $308.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,270,000. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,028,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 285,800 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 319,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 201,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $14.34. 3,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

