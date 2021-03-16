3,932 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NYSE AOS opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $65.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $130,280.00. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,306 shares of company stock worth $1,846,179. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.