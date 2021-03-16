$395.50 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to post $395.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.00 million and the lowest is $359.99 million. Sabre posted sales of $658.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sabre from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

SABR stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 6,690,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,970,433. Sabre has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.18.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

