3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 181.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 367,231 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of 3M worth $99,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in 3M by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,692,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of 3M by 474.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 400,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,933,000 after acquiring an additional 330,430 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $6,444,641. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $189.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.07. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $189.63. The firm has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

