3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCF National Bank lifted its position in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $6,444,641. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

MMM stock opened at $189.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $189.63. The stock has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.46 and its 200 day moving average is $171.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.