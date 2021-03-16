425,000 Shares in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCARU. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Profile

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

