$45.38 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report $45.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.23 million. Limoneira reported sales of $39.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $180.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.03 million to $191.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $234.18 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $252.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

LMNR stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.98, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,548 shares of company stock worth $329,586. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Limoneira by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Limoneira by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

