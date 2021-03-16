4,703 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

