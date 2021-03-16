4,825 Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 606,063 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 687.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 53,184 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLNK opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.13 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

