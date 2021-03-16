$486.39 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report $486.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $475.03 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $421.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,861,000 after buying an additional 136,034 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,552,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after purchasing an additional 789,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

