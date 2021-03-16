5,329 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 217,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000.

BIV stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

