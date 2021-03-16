533 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $707.04. The stock had a trading volume of 379,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,604,824. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $678.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,421.57, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $760.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,292,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

