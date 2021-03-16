6,008 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $570,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $353,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,749 shares of company stock valued at $163,442,016 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.16.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $238.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

