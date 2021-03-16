6,114 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

