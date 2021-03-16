698 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 116.05 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.