73,117 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

ARCC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. 21,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,423. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

