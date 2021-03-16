888 (LON:888) Reaches New 1-Year High at $336.50

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 336.50 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 329 ($4.30), with a volume of 166047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get 888 alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 307.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 270.88.

About 888 (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.