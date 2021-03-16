9,269 Shares in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $35,741,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $20,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TPI Composites by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,695,000 after purchasing an additional 327,594 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in TPI Composites by 290.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 351,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 261,724 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

TPIC opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.