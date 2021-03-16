9,819 Shares in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NPO opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. Research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

