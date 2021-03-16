AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.88

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 9867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

SKFRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

