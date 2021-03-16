Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives $22.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABCM shares. William Blair started coverage on Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $29,220,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $27,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $25,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $22,768,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $10,775,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. 40,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,079. Abcam has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

