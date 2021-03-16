Abcam’s (ABCM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ABCM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71. Abcam has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

