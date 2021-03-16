Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABEO. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $751,947.30. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $722,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 817,141 shares of company stock worth $1,995,506. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,405 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 193,963 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 68,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,025. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $225.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

