Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the February 11th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AABVF opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Aberdeen International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

