AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Gap Up to $8.08

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $9.16. AC Immune shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 4,628 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in AC Immune by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

