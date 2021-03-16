Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 58 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.7% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 67.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

SPGI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,946. The firm has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.61. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.