ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.94.

ACAD stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $54,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,272.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

