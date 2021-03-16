Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe Sells 1,000 Shares

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $20,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,025.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wendy W. Luscombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. 22,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,199. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 454,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

