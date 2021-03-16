accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of accesso Technology Group stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. accesso Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.