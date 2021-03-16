accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of accesso Technology Group stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. accesso Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $6.30.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.
