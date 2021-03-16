Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. XPO Logistics makes up approximately 1.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPO. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 156.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,363,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

