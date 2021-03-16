Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 30,121 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $100.97. 28,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,067. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.19.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.