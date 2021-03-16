Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,027 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Honeywell International comprises about 0.8% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.74. The company had a trading volume of 31,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,903. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $217.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

